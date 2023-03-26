 Skip to main content
Eagles sweep Blue Devils in weekend's second doubleheader

Stout vs. UWL baseball 3-26

LA CROSSE (WQOW)- After a ten-run 9th inning that gave UW-Stout its first WIAC baseball victory of the season on Saturday, the UW-La Crosse Eagles bounced back to sweep the second doubleheader of the weekend on Sunday.

UWL won game one 9-1 before backing it up with a 5-2 win in game two.

Stout drops to 8-4 overall and leaves the opening WIAC weekend 1-3 in conference. The Blue Devils return to action on Saturday for an I-94 doubleheader with UW-Eau Claire. Both games will be played at First National Bank of River Falls Field.

