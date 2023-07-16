Eau Claire 10U baseball advances to Cal Ripken World Series

SCHERERVILLE, IN (WQOW) - Eau Claire Youth Baseball's 10U Orange team is on to the World Series after winning its regional tournament in dominant fashion.
The 10U team defeated Campbellsville, KY 16-1 in the Ohio Valley Regional Tournament Championship on Sunday in Indiana. Eau Claire did not lose a game throughout the entire tournament while only allowing 12 total runs in six games.
The victory punches Eau Claire's ticket to the Cal Ripken 10U World Series in Crown Point, Indiana next month. The tournament runs August 3-13.
Full 10U Ohio Valley Regional results here
Eau Claire Babe Ruth Baseball's 17U team competed in the Ohio Valley 16-18 Regional this weekend but fell in the first match of bracket play 9-2 to the Midwest Rockets.