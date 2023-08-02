Eau Claire 10U Baseball excited for Cal Ripken World Series

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After dominating in its regional tournament last month, Eau Claire Youth Baseball's 10U Orange team is World Series bound!
The boys will play in the Cal Ripken 10U World Series in Indiana later this week.
The team went undefeated at the Ohio Valley Regional Championship.
Assistant coach Justin Wetzel says a goal is to win the World Series, but the main goal is to go out and have fun.
Coach and players expressing a lot of excitement for the tournament.
"I'm very excited we made it this far. I am trying to calm myself down and get prepared," 10U player, Jaxon Wetzel said.
"It's a great opportunity and more time to play with your team and have fun," 10U player, Sawyer Blomquist said.
"Everyone is just focused on being able to do what's best for the team and there is no selfishness. Really excited for them to take that team aspect and go showcase it and represent Eau Claire baseball and the City of Eau Claire," 10U Assistant Coach, Justin Wetzel said.
The tournament begins Wednesday and runs through Sunday, August 13th.