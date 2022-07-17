 Skip to main content
Eau Claire 17U, Altoona 16U legion teams headed to state

Altoona 16U Legion Wins Regional Tournament

Members of Altoona's 16U Legion Baseball Team pose after winning the Wisconsin Rapids regional championship on July 17, 2022.

 Courtesy of Altoona Legion Baseball

HOLMEN (WQOW)- Two area American Legion baseball teams punched tickets to state tournaments on Sunday.

At the Holmen 17U Regional, Eau Claire dominated Holmen 21-2 to win the regional championship and earn a spot at the 17U state tournament. Jackson Bestland threw a complete game striking out six batters en route to the win. Throughout the tournament, Eau Claire outscored opponents 56-10.

In Wisconsin Rapids, Altoona Post 550's 16U team earned an 11-10 victory to win the regional title and secure a spot at the 16U state tourney.

The 17U State Legion Tournament will take place July 22-26 in Plover and the 16U State Legion Tournament will be in Lomira on the same dates.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

