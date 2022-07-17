Eau Claire 17U, Altoona 16U legion teams headed to state

HOLMEN (WQOW)- Two area American Legion baseball teams punched tickets to state tournaments on Sunday.
At the Holmen 17U Regional, Eau Claire dominated Holmen 21-2 to win the regional championship and earn a spot at the 17U state tournament. Jackson Bestland threw a complete game striking out six batters en route to the win. Throughout the tournament, Eau Claire outscored opponents 56-10.
In Wisconsin Rapids, Altoona Post 550's 16U team earned an 11-10 victory to win the regional title and secure a spot at the 16U state tourney.
The 17U State Legion Tournament will take place July 22-26 in Plover and the 16U State Legion Tournament will be in Lomira on the same dates.