Eau Claire 17U sets sights on state title

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53's 17U team outscored opponents 56-10 in four games at regionals, and now they're looking to score a state title.
The squad is coming off of a dominant 21-2 win over Holmen in the American Legion 17U Holmen Regional Championship on Saturday. That's been the story for the 17U teams this year; big bats up and down the lineup that can come alive at any moment.
Head coach Jon Rauch has won two state championships with Eau Claire, and he has a good feeling that this year's group can bring home a third.
"Just from the two previous teams we've had, this is probably the best overall group I've had," Rauch said. "We have typically anywhere from 9-12 guys that are good, and we're looking at 17 guys that can play baseball."
"I feel like we can go all the way and win it," said Andrew Rud, Eau Claire 17U shortstop. "We're definitely good enough, we have a lot of depth for pitching and hitting. We can all hit, most of us can pitch, so we have a good chance."
Eau Claire battles host team Plover on Friday night to open up the tournament. The full tournament schedule can be found here.