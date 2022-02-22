Eau Claire adds second WPASL soccer team

(WQOW) - Eau Claire will have a second team in the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League starting this summer.
Union Eau Claire FC will play its first season in 2022 after being founded last August by Larry Mboga, Herbert Engop, Charlot Nacius and Sadith Osseni, all former members of Bateaux FC, which has won the last two WPASL championships.
Osseni will manage the team and serve as president. Mboga will serve as vice president, and Nacius as club director. Herbert Weston will serve as sporting director.
“The WPASL is a structured league and gives us the opportunity to compete with other top-level teams in Western Wisconsin," Osseni said in a press release. "It provides a great chance for the players in our community to face strong competition outside of the Eau Claire area. We are striving to become an elite club within the WPASL, and to maintain a healthy, well managed club. We hope to reach the highest level of soccer in the Chippewa Valley.”
The club has a roster for the 2022 season, and will play home games at Eau Claire Soccer Park.