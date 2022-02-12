Eau Claire Alliance, Menomonie swimmers qualify for state

HUDSON (WQOW)- Several local swimmers have splashed their way to the state tournament.
The Eau Claire Alliance swim team will send two relay teams to the WIAA Boys State Swim/Dive Tournament next weekend, qualifying for the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay. Eau Claire finished second at the Division 1 Sectional meet in Hudson behind the Raiders. Hudson swimmers qualified for state in ten events.
Chippewa Falls/McDonell's Ryan Beranek will be the lone representative for the Cardinals at state after qualifying for the 100-yard breaststroke.
In Division 2, Menomonie's Kevin Leach qualified for the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle, while Kody Kazmarek qualified for the 200-yard individual medley. River Falls swimmer Daniel Carns qualified for the 100-yard breaststroke, while also qualifying for the 200 and 400-yard medley relays.
Rhinelander won the Menomonie D2 sectional title.
The WIAA Boys State Swim/Dive Meet will begin on Friday with Division 2, and wrap up Saturday with Division 1 at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.
Full results from the boys sectional diving meet can be found here.
Full results from both swimming sectionals can be found below.