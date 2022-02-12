 Skip to main content
Eau Claire Alliance, Menomonie swimmers qualify for state

  • Updated
  • 0
WIAA Swim/Dive

HUDSON (WQOW)- Several local swimmers have splashed their way to the state tournament.

The Eau Claire Alliance swim team will send two relay teams to the WIAA Boys State Swim/Dive Tournament next weekend, qualifying for the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay. Eau Claire finished second at the Division 1 Sectional meet in Hudson behind the Raiders. Hudson swimmers qualified for state in ten events.

Chippewa Falls/McDonell's Ryan Beranek will be the lone representative for the Cardinals at state after qualifying for the 100-yard breaststroke.

In Division 2, Menomonie's Kevin Leach qualified for the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle, while Kody Kazmarek qualified for the 200-yard individual medley. River Falls swimmer Daniel Carns qualified for the 100-yard breaststroke, while also qualifying for the 200 and 400-yard medley relays. 

Rhinelander won the Menomonie D2 sectional title.

The WIAA Boys State Swim/Dive Meet will begin on Friday with Division 2, and wrap up Saturday with Division 1 at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.

Full results from the boys sectional diving meet can be found here.

Full results from both swimming sectionals can be found below.

D1 Hudson Sectional

D2 Menomonie Sectional

