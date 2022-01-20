Eau Claire Alliance swims past Chi-Hi, other Thursday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Alliance boys swim and dive team won all but won event Thursday in a 122-46 dual meet win over Chippewa Falls.
Full results from the event are below:
Other local scores from Thursday:
Girls high school basketball
Altoona 59, Osceola 41
Osseo-Fairchild 77, Eau Claire Regis 65
Fall Creek 47, Bloomer 41
Stanley-Boyd 63, Cadott 41
McDonell Central 68, Thorp 31
Eleva-Strum 43, Lincoln 38
Durand 63, Spring Valley 24
Colfax 71, Glenwood City 28
Elk Mound 55, Elmwood/Plum City 32
Colby 51, Owen-Withee 40
Cumberland 49, Luck 21
Loyal 44, Greenwood 33
Boys high school basketball
Bruce 78, Birchwood 33
Melrose-Mindoro 70, Augusta 39
High school wrestling
Independence/Gilmanton 24, Blair-Taylor 18
Independence/Gilmanton 30, Cochrane-Fountain City 10
Boys high school hockey
Hudson 4, Eau Claire Memorial 2 - recap here
Chippewa Falls 7, Rice Lake 3
Men's college hockey
UW-Stout 5, Northland College 2
Women's college gymnastics
UW-Oshkosh 187.875, UW-Eau Claire 180.825 - recap here