Eau Claire Alliance swims past Chi-Hi, other Thursday scores

  • Updated
012022 Chippewa Falls Eau Claire Alliance swim

The Alliance boys swim team defeated Chippewa Falls 122-46 Thursday in a Big Rivers Conference battle

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Alliance boys swim and dive team won all but won event Thursday in a 122-46 dual meet win over Chippewa Falls.

Full results from the event are below:

012022 chippewa falls alliance swim results 1
012022 chippewa falls alliance swim results 2

Other local scores from Thursday:

Girls high school basketball

Altoona 59, Osceola 41

Osseo-Fairchild 77, Eau Claire Regis 65

Fall Creek 47, Bloomer 41

Stanley-Boyd 63, Cadott 41

McDonell Central 68, Thorp 31

Eleva-Strum 43, Lincoln 38

Durand 63, Spring Valley 24

Colfax 71, Glenwood City 28

Elk Mound 55, Elmwood/Plum City 32

Colby 51, Owen-Withee 40

Cumberland 49, Luck 21

Loyal 44, Greenwood 33

Boys high school basketball

Bruce 78, Birchwood 33

Melrose-Mindoro 70, Augusta 39

High school wrestling

Independence/Gilmanton 24, Blair-Taylor 18

Independence/Gilmanton 30, Cochrane-Fountain City 10

Boys high school hockey

Hudson 4, Eau Claire Memorial 2 - recap here

Chippewa Falls 7, Rice Lake 3

Men's college hockey

UW-Stout 5, Northland College 2

Women's college gymnastics

UW-Oshkosh 187.875, UW-Eau Claire 180.825 - recap here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

