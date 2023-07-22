Eau Claire A's 15U Blue advances to Babe Ruth World Series

CROWN POINT, IN (WQOW) - Another youth baseball team from Eau Claire has punched its ticket to the World Series.
Eau Claire Babe Ruth Baseball's 15U Blue team won the Ohio Valley 15 Year Old Regional Babe Ruth Tournament in Crown Point, Indiana on Saturday. The Blue team defeated the Eau Claire 15U Red team 10-0 in the semifinals before defeating Hunting Southeastern 15U All-Stars 15-0 in the championship.
It is the third consecutive year that an Eau Claire A's 15U team has advanced to the World Series. The 15U Blue team becomes the second youth team from Eau Claire to reach the World Series this summer after Eau Claire Youth Baseball's 10U Orange team accomplished the feat last week.
The 15U World Series will be played August 10-20 in Jamestown, New York.
Elsewhere, in Janesville, the Eau Claire A's 13U team fell 15-5 to Evergreen Park in its first bracket play matchup, eliminating them from the tournament.