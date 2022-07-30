Eau Claire A's 15U wins big to open bracket play

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Eau Claire A's 15U squad continues to represent the city in a big way.
Eau Claire defeated Bowling Green 11-1 on Saturday in the first game of bracket play at the Ohio Valley Babe Ruth Regional Tournament on Saturday.
The A's earned the top seed in the bracket after finishing 2-0 in pool play. Eau Claire will play CP Dogs at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday at Mt. Simon Park in the regional semifinals. A win would earn them a spot in the regional finals at 12:30 p.m. following the semis.
The full bracket for the 15U regional can be found on Tourney Machine.
Eau Claire Blue advances, Red falls at 14U regional
At the Ohio Valley 14U Regional in Reedsburg, Eau Claire Red earned a 9-2 win over Huntington Southeastern to open bracket play before losing 19-1 to CP Bulldogs. Eau Claire Red is eliminated from the tournament after the defeat.
Eau Claire Blue began bracket play with a 15-0 win over CP Dogs on Saturday. The Blue team will play the winner of Jimtown and Mattoon in the regional semifinals on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.
The full tournament bracket can also be found on Tourney Machine.