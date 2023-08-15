 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Eau Claire A's beat Broomall Newton, in position to win world series

  • Updated
  • 0
Eau Claire A's beat Broomall
Tana Helgeson

The A's will be one of six teams competing for the 15U championship starting Thursday

JAMESTOWN, New York (WQOW) - The Eau Claire A's 15U baseball team has secured its spot in the championship bracket at the Babe Ruth World Series.

Eau Claire defeated Broomall Newton, 10-5, on Tuesday to finish 3-1 in pool play.

Out of 10 teams in the tournament, the A's currently have the third-best record. The team's only loss is to Torrane-Pacific, which is currently undefeated and will be the top seed advancing from the American pool.

Eau Claire will be a #2 seed for the tournament and will face the #3 seed from the National pool on Thursday evening.

Find all tournament scores and the playoff bracket here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you