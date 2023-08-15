Eau Claire A's beat Broomall Newton, in position to win world series

JAMESTOWN, New York (WQOW) - The Eau Claire A's 15U baseball team has secured its spot in the championship bracket at the Babe Ruth World Series.
Eau Claire defeated Broomall Newton, 10-5, on Tuesday to finish 3-1 in pool play.
Out of 10 teams in the tournament, the A's currently have the third-best record. The team's only loss is to Torrane-Pacific, which is currently undefeated and will be the top seed advancing from the American pool.
Eau Claire will be a #2 seed for the tournament and will face the #3 seed from the National pool on Thursday evening.