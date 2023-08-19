Eau Claire A's finish 4th at Babe Ruth World Series

JAMESTOWN, NY (WQOW) - An incredible season came to an end for the Eau Claire A's on Saturday with a 4th place finish at the Babe Ruth 13-15 World Series.
The A's 15U Blue team lost 10-4 to Torrance (Pacific Southwest region) in the third place matchup. Torrance earned third place with the win and the A's finish 4th.
It has been another remarkable season for the Eau Claire A's 15U program. They won the state Ohio Valley Regional titles before advancing to the World Series for the third straight year.