Eau Claire A's fundraising for Babe Ruth World Series trip

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local baseball team is headed to the World Series and looking for the community's help to get there.
The Eau Claire A's 15U Blue team held a drive thru car wash on Friday at Ken Vance Hyundai to help raise funds for their trip to the Babe Ruth World Series in New York next week.
The car wash is one of many fundraisers the A's are holding this week to help cover travel expenses while making their presence known in the community.
"It's awesome giving back to the community, it's the best thing to do," player Zach Shipman said. "After doing hard work all year, it's fun to come back and get tips and do fundraising to let the community know how we're going and what we're doing."
The A's raised $2315 in car wash donations on Friday. One Automotive Group, which runs Ken Vance Hyundai, covered the difference of the team's $3,000 goal while matching an additional $3,000 to equal a total of $6,000 raised by the car wash.
The team is holding four more fundraisers throughout the weekend. A team coach says it would take roughly $30,000 to be able to send the team to New York for free, but the organization appreciates any donations possible.
Below is a list of fundraisers the A's are holding for the trip:
The A's also have a GoFundMe page to help fundraise for the trip, which you can find here.
The 13-15 Babe Ruth World Series begins August 10 in Jamestown, NY. Players and coaches for the A's said the expectation is to contend for the national championship this year.