Five youth baseball teams advance to Ohio Valley Regional tournaments

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Last weekend, Eau Claire Babe Ruth Baseball dominated youth ball in Wisconsin. Four teams from the organization clinched its spots in the Ohio Valley Regional Tournament, while another from Eau Claire Youth Baseball will also play in one.
The qualifying teams include Babe Ruth's, 13u, 15u Red, 15u Blue, and 17u teams. Eau Claire Youth Baseball's 10u Orange team will also play in a Ohio Valley Regional next week, but they are not considered part of the Babe Ruth organization.
Coaches from four of those teams shared their thoughts on the organization and the importance of the success they have had this year.
"Eau Claire is just a really great baseball town. The Babe Ruth program is very accomplished and the success of Eau Claire baseball is shown on fields like this all over Eau Claire," 10U coach, Dick Harkness said.
"As younger groups come up and see the success that these thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, and eighteen year old teams are having you know that kind of gets in their head and maybe they will want to drive and work to compete at the same level," 15U coach, John Bugher said.
"The talent in the Chippewa Valley and the program that the A's run has been top notch and just goes to show that it's one of the best around," 17U coach, Matt Buch said.
"These boys have a great opportunity to keep the legacy going and put their own stamp on what this means to the Eau Claire legacy," 13U coach, Chris Flater said.
15U Red and Blue will play in Crown Point, Indiana beginning July 19th.