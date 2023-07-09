 Skip to main content
Eau Claire Babe Ruth teams shine at state, qualify for regionals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Several Eau Claire Babe Ruth Baseball squads shined at state tournaments this weekend and qualified for Ohio Valley Regionals.

Both of Eau Claire's 15U teams reached the finals with the Blue team defeating the Red team 13-9 to win the state title. The tournament was held in Eau Claire. Each team will participate in Ohio Valley Regionals in Crown Point, IN starting July 19.

Eau Claire A's 18U team took second place in the 18U tournament in Reedsburg this weekend, falling to Reedsburg 6-2. The 18U squad has a quick turnaround to compete at Ohio Valley Regionals in Munster, IN starting on Wednesday.

