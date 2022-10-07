Eau Claire bars opening early for Packers vs. Giants game in London

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Fans are pumped to see the Packers play in London this Sunday, and multiple local bars are opening early for the occasion.
Places like the 5 O'Clock Club, Scooter's, Court N'House, and Northern Taphouse are opening at 8 a.m. and kickoff is at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.
The Alibi Lounge in Eau Claire will also open at 8 a.m., serving breakfast specials as well as its regular menu, loaded Blooded Mary options, and mimosas. They'll also have a bean bag tournament following the game.
Owner and operator Stacy Jensen said there's not a bad seat in the house with a projection screen in the back and multiple TV's in the front.
They were closed the last the last Packer season because of a fire, so they're looking forward to a good game and good comradery.
"I'm really looking forward to it. I'm excited," Jensen said. "I'm looking forward to a big crowd. I'm hoping that we get a lot of fun Packer fans, and even if you're not a Packer fan, we won't give you too hard of a time or heckle you too much if you want to come out and join the festivities."
The game will be broadcast by the NFL Network and will be simulcast on WLUK-TV in Green Bay and WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee.
So why is the game only on certain stations?
NFL rules allow for a broadcast station in the home market of the two participating teams to bid to air the game.
In Wisconsin, only Milwaukee and Green Bay are defined as the home market, so TV stations in Madison, Wausau, La Crosse, and Eau Claire can't air the game in London.