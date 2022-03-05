Eau Claire, Chi-Hi gymnasts finish strong at state

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WQOW)- The WIAA Division 1 State Gymnastics Meet wrapped up on Saturday, and each Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls gymnast finished strong.
Chi-Hi's Riley Hinke finished tied for 8th place on the balance beam with a score of 9.050. Teammate Ava Krista tied for 14th place with a score of 9.233. Krista and fellow Cardinal Lilly Schulz finished 19th and 24th respectively in the all-around competition.
Eau Claire Memorial/North gymnasts competed as a team and finished 9th place in the final team standings. Senior Emma Loen took 12th in the all-around competition.
Full results from the D1 State Gymnastics Meet can be found here.