Eau Claire, Chi-Hi gymnasts finish strong at state

  Updated
WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WQOW)- The WIAA Division 1 State Gymnastics Meet wrapped up on Saturday, and each Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls gymnast finished strong.

Chi-Hi's Riley Hinke finished tied for 8th place on the balance beam with a score of 9.050. Teammate Ava Krista tied for 14th place with a score of 9.233. Krista and fellow Cardinal Lilly Schulz finished 19th and 24th respectively in the all-around competition.

Eau Claire Memorial/North gymnasts competed as a team and finished 9th place in the final team standings. Senior Emma Loen took 12th in the all-around competition. 

Full results from the D1 State Gymnastics Meet can be found here.

