Eau Claire Cowboys creating buzz in community

  • Updated
  • 0
012823 Eau Claire Cowboys practice

Eau Claire Cowboys coach Fred Hoversholm, wearing a black hat in the middle of the huddle, speaks with players at a tryout practice at Valley Sports Academy on January 28, 2023.

The new semi-pro football team is holding tryouts ahead of the 2023 season, which will feature home games at Simpson Field.

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - There was a noticeable energy on the turf field at Valley Sports Academy on Saturday.

Football players from across western Wisconsin and Minnesota were gathered for a tryout practice for Eau Claire's newest football team, the Eau Claire Cowboys.

The semi-pro team organized last year and will play in the Northern Lights Football League in 2023. It was formed nears three years after the Eau Claire Crush ceased operations.

"We want to bring a team to the Eau Claire area and actually be somewhat like the Eau Claire Express is," co-owner Chase Phetteplace said. "Something that people talk about inside their homes and say, 'Hey, it's Saturday, we have to go to the Cowboys game.'"

The new semi-pro football team wants to host youth football camps and find other ways to serve the community moving forward.

Community service is a priority for the team. The Cowboys have already hosted a Toys for Tots drive and want to hold a youth football camp in the coming months.

When the season arrives, Cowboys players are committed to connecting with young fans in the stands at Simpson Field.

An official season schedule is expected to be released in the coming days. Eau Claire will play five road games and five home games.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

