Eau Claire Cowboys crush Mid-Western 64-0

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Cowboys crushed the Mid-Western Wildcats 64-0 in Northern Lights Football League action at Simpson Field on Saturday.
The Cowboys scored touchdowns on three of their first four opening drives and built up a 52-0 lead by halftime. It is the second straight 60+ point win over the Wildcats after beating them 68-0 earlier this season.
Eau Claire moves to 6-1 in the NLFL and will spend the next week off before traveling to play the Central Wisconsin Bandits on July 8.