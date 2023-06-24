 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT SATURDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through
11 PM CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Eau Claire Cowboys crush Mid-Western 64-0

  • Updated
  • 0
Cowboys crush Wildcats 64-0

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Cowboys crushed the Mid-Western Wildcats 64-0 in Northern Lights Football League action at Simpson Field on Saturday.

The Cowboys scored touchdowns on three of their first four opening drives and built up a 52-0 lead by halftime. It is the second straight 60+ point win over the Wildcats after beating them 68-0 earlier this season.

Eau Claire moves to 6-1 in the NLFL and will spend the next week off before traveling to play the Central Wisconsin Bandits on July 8.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

