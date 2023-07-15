Eau Claire Cowboys fall in rematch against River City Riders

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Cowboys have had an incredible season so far, but once again were unable to claim the victory against division-leading River City Riders. Cowboys lost to the Riders Saturday night, for their second loss of the season.
Cowboys scored early in the first quarter to tie the game up 6 - 6. But River City continued to dominate the rest of the game.
Riders beat the Cowboys 50 - 6.
Cowboy coaches and players told News 18 what they needed out on the field.
"It was slight mess ups on the field that had the team really overboard when we were not down that much. Really, the team just couldn't communicate together," said Dacari Dorsey.
"We came in pretty confident and then we started stooping to their level in the middle of the game, but I think we need to refocus," said Reakwon Liggins.
"We had the players in the right positions. Just made a few mistakes early and they kind of compound. If you make mistakes early like that, the players kind of get down on themselves sometimes and then it's difficult for them to dig themselves out of that hole," said Cowboys coach, Brian Pinno.