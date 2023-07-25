Eau Claire Cowboys' playoff game moved to Merrill

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A lack of field availability has forced the Eau Claire Cowboys to begin its Northern Lights Football League playoff run on the road.
A team spokesperson told News 18 Sports in an email Tuesday the team was not able to find a field within its budget to host Saturday, so the Cowboys (7-3) will play the Central Wisconsin Bandits (3-7) in Merrill. Kickoff is scheduled for noon at Jay Stadium.
See the full playoff bracket here
The Eau Claire Cowboys, a semi-pro team, operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. It is accepting donations via its cash app, $eauclairecowoys1, to help with expenses for the remainder of the season.