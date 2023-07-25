 Skip to main content
Eau Claire Cowboys' playoff game moved to Merrill

Eau Claire Cowboys helmet

The Eau Claire Cowboys are playing their first postseason game of 2023 on the road after not being able to find a field in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A lack of field availability has forced the Eau Claire Cowboys to begin its Northern Lights Football League playoff run on the road.

A team spokesperson told News 18 Sports in an email Tuesday the team was not able to find a field within its budget to host Saturday, so the Cowboys (7-3) will play the Central Wisconsin Bandits (3-7) in Merrill. Kickoff is scheduled for noon at Jay Stadium.

The Eau Claire Cowboys, a semi-pro team, operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. It is accepting donations via its cash app, $eauclairecowoys1, to help with expenses for the remainder of the season.

