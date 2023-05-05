Eau Claire Cowboys ready to return to action

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The return of Eau Claire's semi-pro football team is creating a buzz in our community, and this weekend they'll lace up the cleats for the first time in a long time.
The Eau Claire Cowboys will open the year on Saturday in the Northern Lights Football League. It re-formed late last year after ceasing operations due to the pandemic in 2020, made up of staff who were part of the now defunct Eau Claire Crush.
The group has been practicing relentlessly with hopes to connect with the community and give local football fans something to talk about. They've created camaraderie that they can't wait to take to the field.
"I joined the team right away in February, and with this group of guys, I haven't wanted to miss a day," Cowboys running back/kick returner Anthony Marquardt said. "It feels good to get out there and go play against somebody on Saturday."
"It has been a journey getting guys to come out every weekend, a lot of these guys have families and got work they're missing out on to come out here and play football," defensive end/tight end Tyrreonte Wilson said. "The brotherhood that we started has been pretty good."
The Cowboys kick off the season against the Rock River Rampage in Beloit on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
