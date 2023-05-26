Eau Claire flag football program offering new opportunities to play

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local flag football program hopes to grow the sport of football through a 30-team tournament this weekend.
Northwest Wisconsin Champions is hosting a tournament Saturday at Regis High School that will bring hundreds of players ages 7-14 from Wisconsin and Minnesota to Eau Claire.
The tournament is a preview for NWC's teams for a larger tournament at the Hutson Center in Green Bay next month which could lead to an appearance at the Pro Bowl through NFL FLAG.
NWC is starting a summer program in June that will educate players on the skills of football. It's also looking for more girls to participate.