Eau Claire flag football program offering new opportunities to play

Northwest Wisconsin Champions, a flag football program based in Eau Claire, is hosting a 30-team tournament Saturday at Regis High School.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local flag football program hopes to grow the sport of football through a 30-team tournament this weekend.

Northwest Wisconsin Champions is hosting a tournament Saturday at Regis High School that will bring hundreds of players ages 7-14 from Wisconsin and Minnesota to Eau Claire.

The tournament is a preview for NWC's teams for a larger tournament at the Hutson Center in Green Bay next month which could lead to an appearance at the Pro Bowl through NFL FLAG.

NWC is starting a summer program in June that will educate players on the skills of football. It's also looking for more girls to participate.

