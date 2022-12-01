 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eau Claire Immanuel dominates Indees, other basketball scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Eau Claire Immanuel dominates Indees 75-39

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Immanuel boys basketball earned a dominant road win over Cornell last week and backed it up on Thursday with another big win over Independence.

The Lancers defeated the Indees 75-39 at home, marking their second consecutive 30+ point victory. Immanuel moves to 2-0 while the Indees fall to 0-2.

OTHER BASKETBALL SCORES

Boys basketball

Boyceville 65, Augusta 62

Bloomer 50, Colfax 54

Winona Cotter 81, Alma/Pepin 55

Cadott 54, Eleva-Strum 41

Cochrane-Fountain City 64, Ellsworth 63

Port Edwards 58, Alma Center Lincoln 43

New Auburn 57, Gilmanton 50

Osseo-Fairchild 64, Elmwood/Plum City 45

Grantsburg 77, Glenwood City 63

Blair-Taylor 73, Greenwood 50

Neillsville 59, Stanley-Boyd 56

Prairie Farm 33, Unity 77

Prentice 95, Lake Holcombe 40

Girls basketball

Colfax 77, Mondovi 39 - Maddie Marten 12 points, McKenna Ship 15 points

Elk Mound 83, Glenwood City 21

Elmwood/Plum City 35, Spring Valley 45

Altoona 56, Osceola 45

Prescott 59, St. Croix Central 27

Boyceville 19, Durand-Arkansaw 56

Stratford 73, Spencer 23

Somerset 57, River Falls 40

New Auburn 58, Gilmanton 26

Lake Holcombe 54, Prentice 49

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you