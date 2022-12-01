Eau Claire Immanuel dominates Indees, other basketball scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Immanuel boys basketball earned a dominant road win over Cornell last week and backed it up on Thursday with another big win over Independence.
The Lancers defeated the Indees 75-39 at home, marking their second consecutive 30+ point victory. Immanuel moves to 2-0 while the Indees fall to 0-2.
OTHER BASKETBALL SCORES
Boys basketball
Boyceville 65, Augusta 62
Bloomer 50, Colfax 54
Winona Cotter 81, Alma/Pepin 55
Cadott 54, Eleva-Strum 41
Cochrane-Fountain City 64, Ellsworth 63
Port Edwards 58, Alma Center Lincoln 43
New Auburn 57, Gilmanton 50
Osseo-Fairchild 64, Elmwood/Plum City 45
Grantsburg 77, Glenwood City 63
Blair-Taylor 73, Greenwood 50
Neillsville 59, Stanley-Boyd 56
Prairie Farm 33, Unity 77
Prentice 95, Lake Holcombe 40
Girls basketball
Colfax 77, Mondovi 39 - Maddie Marten 12 points, McKenna Ship 15 points
Elk Mound 83, Glenwood City 21
Elmwood/Plum City 35, Spring Valley 45
Altoona 56, Osceola 45
Prescott 59, St. Croix Central 27
Boyceville 19, Durand-Arkansaw 56
Stratford 73, Spencer 23
Somerset 57, River Falls 40
New Auburn 58, Gilmanton 26
Lake Holcombe 54, Prentice 49