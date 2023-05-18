 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today.
PM2.5 concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, plese see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Eau Claire Memorial 3-peats as BRC golf champions

Pictured left to right, Tyler DeBruyckere, Parker Etzel, Will Schlitz, Ben Christenson, Thomas Cole and head coach Tom Savaloja pose with the Big Rivers Conference Championship trophy.

HUDSON (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial boys golf capped off a clean sweep of the Big Rivers Conference season with a win at the conference tournament on Thursday.

The Old Abes took first at Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson with 299, four strokes ahead of second place Hudson. It is the third consecutive conference title for Memorial.

Will Schlitz, Parker Etzel and Ben Christenson all earned top four finishes, taking second, third and fourth respectively. Each of them earned All-Conference First Teams honors alongside Hudson's Sam Swavely and River Falls' Matthew Marsollek. Schlitz also was named Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.

Fellow Old Abes Tyler DeBruyckere and Thomas Cole finished tied for 11th place. DeBruyckere earned All-Conference second team honors. Eau Claire North's top finisher was Judah Kruit in a tie for 7th place.

Swavely won the individual tournament with a round of 71, one stroke ahead of Schlitz.

Below are full team results from the conference tournament:

1. Eau Claire Memorial - 299

2. Hudson - 303

3. River Falls - 319

4. New Richmond - 321

5. Eau Claire North - 327

6. Menomonie - 346

7. Chippewa Falls - 350

8. Rice Lake - 352

Below are final team standings from the Big Rivers Conference season:

1. Eau Claire Memorial - 72

2. Hudson - 57

3. River Falls - 54

4. Eau Claire North - 43

5. New Richmond - 41

6. Menomonie - 22

7. Chippewa Falls - 19

8. Rice Lake - 16

Memorial remains undefeated in 2023 as the postseason approaches. WIAA Regionals begin next week, and the Old Abes will host a Division 1 regional at Wild Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday.

