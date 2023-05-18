Eau Claire Memorial 3-peats as BRC golf champions

HUDSON (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial boys golf capped off a clean sweep of the Big Rivers Conference season with a win at the conference tournament on Thursday.
The Old Abes took first at Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson with 299, four strokes ahead of second place Hudson. It is the third consecutive conference title for Memorial.
Will Schlitz, Parker Etzel and Ben Christenson all earned top four finishes, taking second, third and fourth respectively. Each of them earned All-Conference First Teams honors alongside Hudson's Sam Swavely and River Falls' Matthew Marsollek. Schlitz also was named Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.
Fellow Old Abes Tyler DeBruyckere and Thomas Cole finished tied for 11th place. DeBruyckere earned All-Conference second team honors. Eau Claire North's top finisher was Judah Kruit in a tie for 7th place.
Swavely won the individual tournament with a round of 71, one stroke ahead of Schlitz.
Below are full team results from the conference tournament:
1. Eau Claire Memorial - 299
2. Hudson - 303
3. River Falls - 319
4. New Richmond - 321
5. Eau Claire North - 327
6. Menomonie - 346
7. Chippewa Falls - 350
8. Rice Lake - 352
Below are final team standings from the Big Rivers Conference season:
1. Eau Claire Memorial - 72
2. Hudson - 57
3. River Falls - 54
4. Eau Claire North - 43
5. New Richmond - 41
6. Menomonie - 22
7. Chippewa Falls - 19
8. Rice Lake - 16
Memorial remains undefeated in 2023 as the postseason approaches. WIAA Regionals begin next week, and the Old Abes will host a Division 1 regional at Wild Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday.