Eau Claire North/Memorial wins BRC gymnastics meet, other prep scores

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Emma Loen won two individual events and the all-around competition and the Eau Claire North/Memorial gymnastics team captured the Big Rivers Conference meet crown on Saturday.
Eau Claire finished with a team score of 136.775, narrowly edging Chippewa Falls High School, which scored 136.750. Menomonie High School finished third (134.425), followed by River Falls (133.950), Hudson (132.000), Rice Lake (120.900) and Superior (112.325).
Loen's all-around score was 35.950. She won the balance beam exercise with a score of 9.175 and the uneven bars exercise with a score of 8.825, then finished second in the vault and seventh on floor.
Rice Lake freshman Avery Ash won the vault competition with a score of 9.300 and finished second on the balance beam with a 9.050.
River Falls' Rylee Sabelko won the floor exercise with a 9.275 and finished third in the all-around with a 34.800. Menomonie's Sophie Sobota was runner-up with a score of 35.225. Ash and Chippewa Falls' Ella Spaeth tied for fourth with scores of 34.750.
Teams will compete at Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association sectional meets next week.
Other prep scores from Saturday:
Girls high school basketball
Whitehall 42, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 37
Rice Lake 60, Eau Claire Memorial 52
Neillsville 56, Osseo-Fairchild 40 (Cloverbelt crossover)
McDonell Central 60, Spencer 29 (Cloverbelt crossover)