Eau Claire Post 53 falls to Manitowoc in state championship

Nickalas Tabbert

SHEBOYGAN (WQOW)- Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53's 19U squad fell short just one win away from a state title.

Post 53 lost to Manitowoc Post 88 6-3 in the American Legion Class AAA State Championship in Sheboygan on Saturday. Manitowoc jumped out to a 5-0 lead in three innings before Eau Claire cut the deficit to two runs. Post 88 then added another to seal the game. 

As the runner-up, Eau Claire still qualifies for the American Legion Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Midland, MI, which runs August 3-7. Post 53 defeated Marshfield 11-7 prior to Saturday's championship to earn the regional berth.

More info on the Great Lakes Regional Tournament here.

Final AAA State Tournament bracket here.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

