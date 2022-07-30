Eau Claire Post 53 falls to Manitowoc in state championship

SHEBOYGAN (WQOW)- Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53's 19U squad fell short just one win away from a state title.
Post 53 lost to Manitowoc Post 88 6-3 in the American Legion Class AAA State Championship in Sheboygan on Saturday. Manitowoc jumped out to a 5-0 lead in three innings before Eau Claire cut the deficit to two runs. Post 88 then added another to seal the game.
As the runner-up, Eau Claire still qualifies for the American Legion Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Midland, MI, which runs August 3-7. Post 53 defeated Marshfield 11-7 prior to Saturday's championship to earn the regional berth.
More info on the Great Lakes Regional Tournament here.