Eau Claire Post 53 in great position at regionals

  • Updated
  • 0
071823 Post 53 celebrates after beating Superior Post 435

Members of Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 huddle after beating Superior Post 435 in a regional tournament game at Casper Park on July 18, 2023.

Eau Claire Post 53 won its opening game while Chippewa Falls Post 77 lost two games Tuesday at the Class AAA regional tournament at Casper Park

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A narrow victory Tuesday afternoon, followed by a blowout win Tuesday night has Eau Claire Post 53 in a great position at its American Legion Class AAA regional tournament.

Eau Claire is the only undefeated team after besting La Crosse Post 52, 1-0, and Superior Post 435, 10-2, at Casper Park on Tuesday.

Eau Claire will face one of those teams again Wednesday evening with a chance to advance to state.

Find all regional tournament scores and game times here

Eau Claire Post 53 earned a 1-0 victory over La Crosse Post 52 Tuesday in the first game of the American Legion AAA regional in Chippewa Falls

Bennett Stokke singled home the only run in Eau Claire's 1-0 win over La Crosse.

Cole Selvig went five scoreless innings for Eau Claire, with Sawyer Stein pitching the final two frames. Adam Olson pitched a complete game for La Crosse, allowing four hits.

La Crosse responded with a 11-1 win over Chippewa Falls Post 77 later Tuesday, eliminating the host team. Post 77 lost 8-2 in its first game of the day against Superior.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

