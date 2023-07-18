Eau Claire Post 53 in great position at regionals

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A narrow victory Tuesday afternoon, followed by a blowout win Tuesday night has Eau Claire Post 53 in a great position at its American Legion Class AAA regional tournament.
Eau Claire is the only undefeated team after besting La Crosse Post 52, 1-0, and Superior Post 435, 10-2, at Casper Park on Tuesday.
Eau Claire will face one of those teams again Wednesday evening with a chance to advance to state.
Find all regional tournament scores and game times here
Bennett Stokke singled home the only run in Eau Claire's 1-0 win over La Crosse.
Cole Selvig went five scoreless innings for Eau Claire, with Sawyer Stein pitching the final two frames. Adam Olson pitched a complete game for La Crosse, allowing four hits.
La Crosse responded with a 11-1 win over Chippewa Falls Post 77 later Tuesday, eliminating the host team. Post 77 lost 8-2 in its first game of the day against Superior.