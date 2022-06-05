 Skip to main content
Eau Claire Regis RB/LB Rockow commits to Minnesota

Zander Rockow

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- One of Eau Claire's top football players is rowing the boat.

Eau Claire Regis RB/LB Zander Rockow has committed to play football at the University of Minnesota, he announced on his Twitter Sunday. 

Rockow chose the Gophers over recent offers from the University of St. Thomas and University of Minnesota-Duluth. He also participated at Wisconsin's camp earlier this week. Rockow reportedly ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at Minnesota's camp.

In his announcement, Rockow thanked Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck for the opportunity, and stated quote "this has been a journey that I will never forget."

