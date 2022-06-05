Eau Claire Regis RB/LB Rockow commits to Minnesota

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- One of Eau Claire's top football players is rowing the boat.
Eau Claire Regis RB/LB Zander Rockow has committed to play football at the University of Minnesota, he announced on his Twitter Sunday.
This has been a journey that I will never forget. Thank you Coach Fleck for this opportunity! That being said I am committing to The University of Minnesota! #rowtheboat🚣🏼 @Coach_Fleck pic.twitter.com/sGqqonTQTO— Zander Rockow (@RockowZander) June 6, 2022
Rockow chose the Gophers over recent offers from the University of St. Thomas and University of Minnesota-Duluth. He also participated at Wisconsin's camp earlier this week. Rockow reportedly ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at Minnesota's camp.
In his announcement, Rockow thanked Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck for the opportunity, and stated quote "this has been a journey that I will never forget."