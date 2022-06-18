Eau Claire soccer has a new rivalry: Bateaux FC vs. Union Eau Claire FC

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Another major milestone for Eau Claire soccer happens on June 18, when Bateaux FC and Union Eau Claire FC face off in a battle for the top spot in the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League.
Bateaux has won the last two league championships, but the roster was growing too large. Last August, they started a new team, Union Eau Claire FC, and that club has yet to taste defeat.
Union Eau Claire FC is 4-0, but at 3-1, Bateaux FC Head Coach Nick Noskowiak isn't intimidated.
"Just doing what we're doing, not so worried about the other teams," Noskowiak said. "If we do what we know we can do, I don't think anybody's going to stop us."
It's setting up for quite a showdown on Sunday.
"When we take the field against them, you can be sure there will be some heated matchups out there," Bateaux FC President David Ripplinger said. "We're excited for the challenge, as I'm sure they are."
Union Eau Claire FC Vice President Larry Mboga echoed some of the same sentiments.
"They are my brothers, but when we play, we are not brothers," Mboga said. "After the game, we will be smiling, having fun, talk. The game, it will be a fight. It will be a dogfight. We will see who will come out on top.”
Eau Claire's newest sports rivalry match will start at 6 p.m. at Bollinger Fields.