 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eau Claire wins home gymnastics triangular, other Tuesday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Eau Claire wins home gymnastics triangular

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire's varsity gymnastics team picked up a home triangular win over Menomonie and Superior on Tuesday night. Lexis Pedersen took home two individual titles in vault and beam. She tied for the beam title with Isabella Whitwam of Menomonie.

Team Scores

1. Eau Claire - 100.05

2. Menomonie - 91.125

3. Superior - 84.25

OTHER SCORES

Boys high school hockey

Eau Claire North 7, Menomonie 0

Chippewa Falls 6, Rice Lake 0

Eau Claire Memorial 2, Hudson 1

Somerset 4, Amery 3

New Richmond 5, River Falls 0

Girls high school hockey

CFM Sabers 3, ECA Stars 1 - Recap here

Boys high school basketball

Elk Mound 49, Bloomer 42 - Cale Knutson (EM) 17 points

Medford 64, Menomonie 41

McDonell Central 73, Whitehall 63

Marshfield 80, Chippewa Falls 66 - Mason Monarski (CF) reaches 1,000 career points

Osceola 62, Altoona 42

Osseo-Fairchild 58, Spring Valley 69

Eau Claire Memorial 62, Superior 60 - Old Abes earn 12th consecutive win

Ellsworth 61, Amery 45

Somerset 56, Baldwin-Woodville 42

St. Croix Central 82, Prescott 72

Unity 53, Siren 33

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 47, Alma Center Lincoln 44

New Auburn 46, Birchwood 44 (OT)

Owen-Withee 80, Gilman 25

Neillsville 59, Loyal 33

New Richmond 54, Hudson 45

Turtle Lake 58, Shell Lake 52

Grantsburg 59, Webster 54

Girls high school basketball

Mondovi 34, Elk Mound 66

Durand-Arkansaw 48, Colfax 43 (OT)

Mondovi 34, Elk Mound 66

Lake Holcombe 64, Winter 87

McDonell Central 52, Fall Creek 40

Rice Lake 45, Medford 24

Augusta 51, Alma/Pepin 42

Neillsville 73, Greenwood 8 - Neillsville moves to 16-0

Blair-Taylor 60, Independence 23 - B-T 15-0, Lindsay Steien 21 points

Stanley-Boyd 52, Thorp 43 - Cardinals' first game since passing of head coach Dennis Aken. Story here

Cochrane-Fountain City 79, Eau Claire Immanuel 43

Owen-Withee 41, Spencer 32

Cadott 74, Osseo-Fairchild 82 - Lauryn Goettl (CAD) reaches 1,000 career points with 34 point game

New Auburn 57, Birchwood 21

Prairie Farm 69, Flambeau 27

Turtle Lake 58, Shell Lake 41

Unity 39, Siren 37

Grantsburg 61, Webster 35

Baldwin-Woodville 40, Amery 32

Ellsworth 51, Altoona 40

Northwestern 75, Spooner 30

St. Croix Central 28, Osceola 40

Prescott 69, Somerset 54

Gilman 69, Colby 59

Boyceville 31, Spring Valley 32

Women's college hockey

UW-Eau Claire 4, St. Scholastica 1

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you