Eau Claire wins home gymnastics triangular, other Tuesday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire's varsity gymnastics team picked up a home triangular win over Menomonie and Superior on Tuesday night. Lexis Pedersen took home two individual titles in vault and beam. She tied for the beam title with Isabella Whitwam of Menomonie.
Team Scores
1. Eau Claire - 100.05
2. Menomonie - 91.125
3. Superior - 84.25
OTHER SCORES
Boys high school hockey
Eau Claire North 7, Menomonie 0
Chippewa Falls 6, Rice Lake 0
Eau Claire Memorial 2, Hudson 1
Somerset 4, Amery 3
New Richmond 5, River Falls 0
Girls high school hockey
CFM Sabers 3, ECA Stars 1 - Recap here
Boys high school basketball
Elk Mound 49, Bloomer 42 - Cale Knutson (EM) 17 points
Medford 64, Menomonie 41
McDonell Central 73, Whitehall 63
Marshfield 80, Chippewa Falls 66 - Mason Monarski (CF) reaches 1,000 career points
Osceola 62, Altoona 42
Osseo-Fairchild 58, Spring Valley 69
Eau Claire Memorial 62, Superior 60 - Old Abes earn 12th consecutive win
Ellsworth 61, Amery 45
Somerset 56, Baldwin-Woodville 42
St. Croix Central 82, Prescott 72
Unity 53, Siren 33
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 47, Alma Center Lincoln 44
New Auburn 46, Birchwood 44 (OT)
Owen-Withee 80, Gilman 25
Neillsville 59, Loyal 33
New Richmond 54, Hudson 45
Turtle Lake 58, Shell Lake 52
Grantsburg 59, Webster 54
Girls high school basketball
Mondovi 34, Elk Mound 66
Durand-Arkansaw 48, Colfax 43 (OT)
Lake Holcombe 64, Winter 87
McDonell Central 52, Fall Creek 40
Rice Lake 45, Medford 24
Augusta 51, Alma/Pepin 42
Neillsville 73, Greenwood 8 - Neillsville moves to 16-0
Blair-Taylor 60, Independence 23 - B-T 15-0, Lindsay Steien 21 points
Stanley-Boyd 52, Thorp 43 - Cardinals' first game since passing of head coach Dennis Aken. Story here
Cochrane-Fountain City 79, Eau Claire Immanuel 43
Owen-Withee 41, Spencer 32
Cadott 74, Osseo-Fairchild 82 - Lauryn Goettl (CAD) reaches 1,000 career points with 34 point game
New Auburn 57, Birchwood 21
Prairie Farm 69, Flambeau 27
Turtle Lake 58, Shell Lake 41
Unity 39, Siren 37
Grantsburg 61, Webster 35
Baldwin-Woodville 40, Amery 32
Ellsworth 51, Altoona 40
Northwestern 75, Spooner 30
St. Croix Central 28, Osceola 40
Prescott 69, Somerset 54
Gilman 69, Colby 59
Boyceville 31, Spring Valley 32
Women's college hockey
UW-Eau Claire 4, St. Scholastica 1