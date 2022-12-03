Eau Claire youth baseball leagues announce merger

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Two of the oldest youth baseball programs in Eau Claire are joining forces to become one program.
Eau Claire American Baseball and Eau Claire Babe Ruth Baseball have merged, effective immediately, the organizations announced Saturday. The new organization will operate under the name 'Eau Claire Baseball Association'.
According to a press release sent to News 18, the merger will create a combined group of more than 30 teams and over 450 athletes, forming the largest baseball program in the Eau Claire area. The mission of the merger is to 'provide the best youth baseball experience for players aged 5-18'.
“The more I spoke with members of their (Americans) Board, it was just apparent that both programs shared the same values and principles when it comes to youth baseball in Eau Claire,” said Nathan Kilness, President of Eau Claire Babe Ruth. “When you throw in all the history that comes with these two leagues being two of the three oldest programs in Eau Claire, American Legion Baseball being the oldest, it just made sense that we should work together to create the best youth program possible for our community and this merger will allow us to do just that.”
During the transition, the current Board of Directors of both organizations will stay on board, while plans are in place to expand and add new members as required.
Eau Claire American Baseball was founded in 1952 as a member of Little League Baseball. Eau Claire Babe Ruth was founded in 1956.