Eau Claire's Boughton earns national tennis award

March 20 2022; Orlando, FL 2022 USTA Annual Meeting & Conference Janet Louer Junior Team Tennis Organizer Of The Year Award-Matt Boughton

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A member of the Eau Claire tennis community is being recognized nationwide for his contributions.

Eau Claire resident Matt Boughton was named the recipient of the Janet Louer U.S. Tennis Association Junior Team Tennis National Organizer of the Year Award. Boughton was honored at USTA's annual meeting in Orlando last week. 

The annual award is given to an individual who positively influences children's lives and substantially impacts their community. Boughton serves as the Director of Tennis at the John and Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center in Eau Claire.

