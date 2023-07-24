Eau Claire's lineup 'clicks' at right time

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Five weeks ago, Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 began its baseball season with a divided roster.
Players from area schools - Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire Regis and Altoona - mostly spent time with their teammates, and did not mingle with others.
That has changed drastically. On Monday, Mark Faanes told News 18 Sports he had to yell for his team to separate during a recent batting practice, with nearly every player on the roster gathered in right field to shag balls instead of spreading out equally.
Eau Claire's roster has gone from 'clicks' to clicking in July, winning a regional championship and advancing to this week's Class AAA state tournament. Post 53 will face Manitowoc Tuesday in the opening game of the tournament in Marinette.