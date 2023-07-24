 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eau Claire's lineup 'clicks' at right time

  • Updated
  • 0
071923 Pizza Hut Post 53 wins regional title

Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 is playing its best baseball at the best time of the year, thanks in part to everyone on the roster finally being available.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Five weeks ago, Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 began its baseball season with a divided roster.

Players from area schools - Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire Regis and Altoona - mostly spent time with their teammates, and did not mingle with others.

That has changed drastically. On Monday, Mark Faanes told News 18 Sports he had to yell for his team to separate during a recent batting practice, with nearly every player on the roster gathered in right field to shag balls instead of spreading out equally.

Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53's 19U team will take on a familiar team at the Class AAA state tournament on Tuesday

Eau Claire's roster has gone from 'clicks' to clicking in July, winning a regional championship and advancing to this week's Class AAA state tournament. Post 53 will face Manitowoc Tuesday in the opening game of the tournament in Marinette.

Find the full schedule here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you