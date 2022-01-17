Eau Claire's Mattoon to judge ski jumping at Olympics

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- While two Eau Claire natives await their nominations for the Winter Olympics as athletes, one of Eau Claire's own has already punched his ticket as an official.
Flying Eagles Ski Club Hall of Famer and Silver Mine Ski Invitational tournament director Dan Mattoon has been selected to serve as a style judge for all ski jumping events at the Winter Olympics next month. Mattoon was selected from four American candidates with the help of his friend and fellow Eau Claire native Reed Zuehlke, who will serve as a technical delegate for the games.
Mattoon says it's an honor, as long as COVID-19 doesn't get in the way.
"I'm excited to be able to go to the Olympics," Mattoon said. "I think it's a lifelong journey. I've been involved with ski jumping for over 50 years. It's going to be under very heavy protocols, we'll basically be at the ski jump and back to the hotel. So 50 years later, I never made it as a jumper, I missed it by a few, but now I get to go as a judge so it's pretty exciting for me."
Eau Claire native Ben Loomis is awaiting nomination for Team USA's Nordic Combined squad, while fellow native Andrew Urlaub also awaits nomination for Team USA ski jumping. The team is expected to be named sometime this week.
The 2022 Winter Olympics in China begin on February 3rd, with ski jumping competitions set to start February 5th.