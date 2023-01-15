Eau Claire's Team Hebert wins national curling title

DENVER, CO (WQOW)- An Eau Claire junior curling team can now call themselves national champions.
Team Hebert won the 2023 USA Curling U18 National Championship on Sunday in Denver, Colorado. They defeated Team Fitzgerald 5-4 in the finals to win the national title.
The team is made up of five players: Jack Wendtland, Benji Parak, Jackson Bestland, Caden Hebert and Shane Nelson, coached by Mike Peplinski. According to Olivia Nelson, Shane's mother, the team started playing together informally six years ago with the Eau Claire Curling Club's Saturday Junior league. They have now become the No. 1 ranked U18 team in the nation.
Team Hebert has also qualified for the U21 National Championships that will take place in Boston, MA this spring.