ECASD's Johnson, Fall Creek's Zimmerman, Strasburg joining WBCA Hall of Fame

(WQOW)- Three members of the Chippewa Valley basketball community will forever be known as Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famers.
Current Eau Claire Area School District Superintendent Michael Johnson will be inducted as a player for his time at Phillips High School, the WBCA announced Friday. Johnson was named Wisconsin's 'Mr. Basketball' in 1987 at Phillips. He also coached for 10 years at several schools including Fall Creek, Rice Lake, Eau Claire Memorial and Chippewa Falls.
Fall Creek's Jan Zimmerman will also be inducted as a player. She played for the Crickets from 1985-1988 and leads the program in all-time points in a single season (465). She scored 1,659 total points in her career.
Fall Creek's Dave Strasburg was also announced as a 'Friends of the Game' inductee. Strasburg is well known in the community as a team photographer and Fall Creek sports historian.
A Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Glacier Canyon Lodge of the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells.