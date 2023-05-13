Eleva-Strum beats Blair-Taylor for 11th straight win

STRUM (WQOW)- A seven-run 4th inning lifted the Eleva-Strum Cardinals to its 11th straight win by beating Blair-Taylor 12-2 in six innings on Saturday.
After leading 4-2 early, the Cardinals batted well through the order to take a sizeable lead in the 4th. The Cardinals added one more in the 6th to end the game by run rule.
Eleva-Strum has now won 11 games in a row and moves to 13-1 in Dairyland Conference play. The Cardinals were ranked 5th in the state last week in Wissports.net's Division 4 baseball polls. They will continue their quest for their first conference title since 1977 on Monday at Alma Center Lincoln.
OTHER SATURDAY SCORES
High school baseball
St. Croix Falls 10, Elk Mound 0
SPASH 3, Chippewa Falls 0 (Game 1)
SPASH 5, Chippewa Falls 4 (Game 2)
Elk Mound 16, Ashland 2 (5 innings)
High school softball
Pacelli 13, McDonell Central 3 (5 innings)
SPASH 3, Chippewa Falls 2
Fall Creek 7, Pacelli 7 (6 innings, ended due to time limit)
Fall Creek 7, Edgar 15 (6 innings, ended due to time limit) - Crickets' first loss of season, now 21-1-1
Girls high school soccer
Eau Claire North 5, Tomah 1