Eleva-Strum brothers sign to play college baseball together

ELEVA-STRUM (WQOW) - Two brothers from Eleva-Strum lived out their baseball dreams together in high school and will continue to do so in college.
George and Hank Munson put pen to paper on Wednesday to play baseball at Century College, a community college in White Bear Lake, MN.
The brothers recently earned spots on the 2023 Dairyland All-Conference teams and reached the Division 4 sectional finals.
The Munsons are looking forward to continuing to play with each other and grow their skills to compete at the college level. Hank will continue as a catcher in college and George will focus on pitching.