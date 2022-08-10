Eleva-Strum striving to meet Kwik Trip's standards

STRUM (WQOW) - Nick Stowell was upset he couldn't buy his favorite pizza.
The first-year Eleva-Strum Cardinals head football coach made a slice of pepperoni and sausage part of his training camp routine, until one day it wasn't available last summer.
"I said you know, that wasn't the Kwik Trip standard. And then we started building on that."
Cardinals players Bradyn Olson and Sawyer Deetz, which also craved Kwik Trip's slices and other snacks, agreed the La Crosse-based convenience store is the best in the area. They decided so should Eleva-Strum football.
"If we are going to take that next step in our conference, we want to be the Kwik Trip standard of the conference," Stowell said. "We don't want to be other convenience stores."
The Cardinals strive for perfection in everything, from claps during warmups, to cleaning the locker room, to hustling during practices and games.
A member of Kwik Trip's headquarters visited the school last year and spoke about the businesses' standards of excellence.
"They focus on every little detail," Stowell said. "We want that for our program to be the standard of the Dairyland Conference."
Eleva-Strum finished 1-8 in 2021, but expects to be more competitive this year. Players came to school early throughout the offseason for weightlifting sessions.
"They did a great job of investing in the program, and it shows out here," Stowell said. "They're not willing to quit when things get hard. They're willing to push because they've already put so much into the program."
The Cardinals open the 2022 season by hosting Glenwood City High School on Friday, August 19.