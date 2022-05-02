Eleva-Strum's buy in fuels fast start

(WQOW) - CJ Christianson wants to hang around a long time.
He wants to build the Eleva-Strum Cardinals baseball program up, with solid character. He wants to win a lot of games too.
So far in his first season as head coach, the Cardinals are doing just that, sitting at 8-1 and 6-0 in Dairyland Conference play.
In 2021, Eleva-Strum won four games total.
"Come in, work hard every day, good character, all that stuff, it goes into team wins," Christianson said.
"I'm feeling pretty good. I think we have a lot of potential," sophomore Carter Gunderson said. "We were a really young team last year. We're coming together this year."
The Cardinals scored big wins over Augusta High School and Blair-Taylor High School late last week. They visit Cochrane-Fountain City High School on Tuesday.