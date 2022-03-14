Eleva-Strum's Hanner, Prescott's Matzek compete in 3-point challenge

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The top 3-pointer shooters in girls high school basketball gathered in Green Bay Saturday morning for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association 3-point challenge.
After being canceled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, 10 girls from across the state competed at the Resch Center prior to Saturday's championship games.
Eleva-Strum's Paige Hanner and Prescott's Isabel Matzek both competed in the opening round.
Fox Valley Lutheran's Emily Jaenke won the competition with a record score in the finals to beat her cousin, Allie Ziebell of Neenah.
