Eleva-Strum's Hanner, Prescott's Matzek compete in 3-point challenge

  Updated
  • 0
031222 WIAA girls basketball 3-point challenge

Ten competitors, two from each WIAA division, participated in the 2022 3-point challenge at the Resch Center on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The top 3-pointer shooters in girls high school basketball gathered in Green Bay Saturday morning for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association 3-point challenge.

After being canceled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, 10 girls from across the state competed at the Resch Center prior to Saturday's championship games.

Eleva-Strum's Paige Hanner and Prescott's Isabel Matzek both competed in the opening round.

Fox Valley Lutheran's Emily Jaenke won the competition with a record score in the finals to beat her cousin, Allie Ziebell of Neenah.



