Elk Mound 5th graders win state trapshooting title

ELK MOUND (WQOW)- In February, a group of Elk Mound 5th graders took up trapshooting competitively for the first time. Four months later, they're state champions.
The Elk Mound Clay Breakers 5th grade team took home the program's first Scholastic Clay Target Program state championship over the weekend, just four months after forming its first rookie trapshooting team for competition.
"This is our first year where we've had enough youth in the 5th grade to make a rookie squad, so that's first year shooters," said Lucas Audorff, Elk Mound Clay Breakers head coach.
Each of them had never before participated in an organized trapshooting competition, but went on to win a conference title, a team state title, as well as Lukas Wachsmuth winning the individual state championship in year one. The Clay Breakers scored 383/500 to take first place out of 29 teams. On top of it, all five shooters shot personal best scores at the state meet.
Some of the shooters saw it coming, but some had no idea.
"I felt pretty confident that we would have won, and we did awesome," said Jaden Burger, a member of the team.
"I didn't really think that I was going to win the state championship with my team, but it just happened," said Jake Rhead, another team member.
The coaches are blown away by the remarkable growth of the group in a matter of months.
"Watching these kids throughout the beginning of them and the way they've grown, and how they've gotten better, and to go through now sitting at the state level, to go down there and shoot the way that they did, I couldn't be prouder of these kids," said Dennis Rhead, Jake's father and assistant coach of the Elk Mound Clay Breakers.
"It's been hard, it's been fun," Jake said. "Sometimes we just feel like we suck, but we really don't. Just have to try our hardest and never give up."
The team hopes the title will continue to grow the sport in our community as well.
"Now that people can see that you can win trap, it's super exciting, like more people might want to join and stuff too," Jake said.
By winning the state title, the Clay Breakers automatically qualify for the 2022 SCTP National Championship in Ohio in July. The team is currently working through logistics to make the trip.
Students interested in joining the Elk Mound Clay Breakers are encouraged to join. More information can be found here.
Results from the 2022 Wisconsin SCTP State Championship can be found here.