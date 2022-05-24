Elk Mound baseball clinches Dunn-St. Croix, other Monday scores

(WQOW) - Monday's local scores
High school baseball
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 10, Colfax 0 - Mounders clinch outright Dunn-St. Croix Conference title
Cloverbelt Conference
Eau Claire Regis 18, Cadott 1 (5 innings) - Ramblers complete first undefeated conference season since 1989
Neillsville 6, Osseo-Fairchild 4
Dairyland Conference
Augusta 7, Eleva-Strum 5
Whitehall 9, Cochrane-Fountain City 4
Middle Border Conference
Altoona 10, Somerset 0 (5 innings)
Heart O' North Conference
Spooner 11, Ladysmith 1 (5 innings)
Nonconference
Bloomer 16, Columbus Catholic 0 (6 innings)