Elk Mound baseball clinches Dunn-St. Croix, other Monday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
(WQOW) - Monday's local scores

High school baseball

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 10, Colfax 0 - Mounders clinch outright Dunn-St. Croix Conference title

Cloverbelt Conference

Eau Claire Regis 18, Cadott 1 (5 innings) - Ramblers complete first undefeated conference season since 1989

Neillsville 6, Osseo-Fairchild 4

Dairyland Conference

Augusta 7, Eleva-Strum 5

Whitehall 9, Cochrane-Fountain City 4

Middle Border Conference

Altoona 10, Somerset 0 (5 innings)

Heart O' North Conference

Spooner 11, Ladysmith 1 (5 innings)

Nonconference

Bloomer 16, Columbus Catholic 0 (6 innings)

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

