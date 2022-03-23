Elk Mound's Larson signs letter of intent to play college softball

ELK MOUND (WQOW) - Hannah Larson was nervous to invite her friends to her signing day ceremony.
Her coach was not, and made sure the room was full of supporters to watch Larson sign her letter of intent Wednesday to play college softball for Augsburg University.
Larson caught Augsburg's attention with home videos.
"My dad got videos every single game, got closeups of me and I sent those in," Larson said. They absolutely loved me."
Larson said she was thankful to share the stage with her grandmother on Wednesday, and for all of her teammates, friends and family that attended.
Her immediate goal is to help Elk Mound win a conference championship.