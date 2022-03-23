 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elk Mound's Larson signs letter of intent to play college softball

  • Updated
  • 0
032322 Hannah Larson Elk Mound signing day

Elk Mound senior Hannah Larson, seated at the middle of the table, poses for a picture with her softball teammates after signing her letter of intent to play for Augsburg University on March 23, 2022.

ELK MOUND (WQOW) - Hannah Larson was nervous to invite her friends to her signing day ceremony.

Her coach was not, and made sure the room was full of supporters to watch Larson sign her letter of intent Wednesday to play college softball for Augsburg University.

Larson caught Augsburg's attention with home videos.

"My dad got videos every single game, got closeups of me and I sent those in," Larson said. They absolutely loved me."

Larson said she was thankful to share the stage with her grandmother on Wednesday, and for all of her teammates, friends and family that attended.

Her immediate goal is to help Elk Mound win a conference championship.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags