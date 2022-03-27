Elk Mound's Pahl wins national powerlifting title

LOMBARD, Ill. (WQOW) - Elk Mound powerlifting has become a powerhouse program in recent years, and now the team is bringing home even more hardware.
Junior Teagan Pahl earned her second national powerlifting championship at the 2022 USA Powerlifting High School & Teen Nationals in Illinois on Saturday. She set three American records in the squat, deadlift and total to win the title in the 100kg weight class.
The girls team finished 3rd overall in the women's raw varsity team results, with three other top ten finishers.
Elk Mound's boys powerlifting squad took 5th overall with three top ten finishers.
Elk Mound's boys JV team also won the JV national championship. Dushaun Legrand and Dayne Laney each won JV national titles in their respective weight classes.
According to Elk Mound powerlifting head coach Aaron Maves, this year's national meet was the largest powerlifting event ever held in the history of the sport, with over 800 high schoolers competing.