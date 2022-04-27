Ellsworth edges McDonell/Regis at Whitetail Invitational

COLFAX (WQOW) - Andrew Bauer earned medalist honors for the McDonell/Regis boys golf team, but the Saints were edged by the Ellsworth Panthers for the team title at the Whitetail Invitational on Wednesday.
Ellsworth had three finishers in the top 10, led by Ethan Oricchio's second place finish with a 10-over par 81. Nick White finished four strokes back in a tie for fifth, and Trey Wittenberg shot 86 to finish ninth.
Bauer carded a round of 80 to finish first.
Ellsworth's team score of 340 was five strokes better than McDonell/Regis. Baldwin-Woodville High School finished third as a team (356), followed by Osceola High School (373) and Somerset High School (390).
Full team results are below:
1. Ellsworth, 340
2. McDonell/Regis, 345
3. Baldwin-Woodville, 356
4. Osceola, 373
5. Somerset, 390
6. Colfax/Elk Mound, 399
7. Cadott, 404
8. Osseo-Fairchild, 405
9. Spring Valley, 431
10. Stanley-Boyd, 450
11. Turtle Lake, 493
Top 10 individuals:
1. Andrew Bauer (MC/R), 80
2. Ethan Oricchio (ELLS), 81
2. Tyler Reiter (PRESC), 81
4. August Lang (SOMER), 83
5. Chase Van Ranst (B-W), 85
5. Nick White (ELLS), 85
5. Landon Eggen (B-W), 85
5. Ethan Hall (OSCE), 85
9. Trey Wittenberg (ELLS), 86
10. Peter Weir (CADOTT), 87
10. Dylan Veenendall (B-W), 87
10. Carter Grill (MC/R), 87