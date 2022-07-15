Emberson excited for new opportunity in New York

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- New York, new opportunity.
That's how Eau Claire native Ty Emberson is feeling after being traded from the Arizona Coyotes to the New York Rangers on Wednesday. Emberson was at the rink for Arizona's development camp on Wednesday when he heard the news that he'd be leaving the Western Conference to head east. He was caught off guard, and sent back home to Madison in the blink of an eye.
It's the first time Emberson has been traded in his pro career, and now he understands first hand that the NHL is truly a business.
"It's a reminder of how cutthroat the business can be," Emberson told News 18. "I always had understood that, I had seen people get traded before and stuff like that, but this one is clearly me so it's a bit closer to home."
After a couple of days to reflect, Emberson is excited for his new opportunity.
"Right away it was a whirlwind, I had to say goodbye to some of my buddies that I had gotten super close with over the last couple of years," Emberson said. "But after all that passed, it's excited that I got traded and someone wants me and it's a new opportunity."
Suddenly, Emberson goes from a bottom-tier team to an organization that was two wins away from a Stanley Cup Finals berth this year. He's looking forward to being part of the Rangers' rich hockey history.
"For sure it's exciting," Emberson said. "I've watched the Rangers growing up forever. Madison Square Garden is one of the most iconic buildings in the NHL ever, and an original six team that's a contender at this point, it's a new opportunity. I've never been to New York, so it'll be fun to go out there and see what I can do."
Emberson will report to the Rangers in August where he could spend time with the AHL affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack before a potential NHL debut.