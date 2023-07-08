Enders takes down Coughlin Jr. at Rock Falls Raceway's NHRA National Open

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Five-time NHRA Pro Stock World Champion Erica Enders took down Troy Coughlin Jr. in a grudge match race at Rock Falls Raceway on Saturday.
The match race was billed as the highlight of Rock Falls Raceway's Inaugural National Hot Rod Association National Open. Coughlin Jr. experienced car troubles and Enders blasted to 208.6 mph to finish in 6.60 seconds in the first run. Coughlin continued to struggle in the second run and Enders recorded a second time of 6.62. Coughlin Jr. would later win the third run but Enders won the best-of-three match.
Seven classes competed on Saturday including Top Sportsman, Top Dragster and Pro Stock. The event is the first of its kind at Rock Falls Raceway with roughly 200 cars competing. Action will continue on Sunday starting at 9:00 a.m.