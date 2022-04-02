Endreas hits two grand slams, Stout sweeps UWEC in first doubleheader

RIVER FALLS (WQOW)- The bats were booming in River Falls on Saturday in the first War on 94 baseball doubleheader of the season, where the UW-Stout Blue Devils swept both games against rival UW-Eau Claire.
The Blue Devils won game one 11-6 thanks to a big game from Jacoby Endreas, who hit three home runs, including a grand slam. Endreas finished game one 4-5 with eight RBI's.
Game two was an even bigger win for Stout, forcing the ten-run rule in the 7th inning to win 16-3. Endreas hit his second grand slam of the afternoon in the 7th to end the game, finishing 1-3 with 4 RBI's.
Stout moves to 11-5 on the year and 6-0 in the WIAC, while the Blugolds fall to 6-8 and 1-3 in conference play. The rivals will run it back Sunday morning for another doubleheader beginning at 11:00 AM at First National Bank of River Falls Field.