 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Endreas hits two grand slams, Stout sweeps UWEC in first doubleheader

  • Updated
  • 0
uwec uw stout logos

RIVER FALLS (WQOW)- The bats were booming in River Falls on Saturday in the first War on 94 baseball doubleheader of the season, where the UW-Stout Blue Devils swept both games against rival UW-Eau Claire.

The Blue Devils won game one 11-6 thanks to a big game from Jacoby Endreas, who hit three home runs, including a grand slam. Endreas finished game one 4-5 with eight RBI's.

Game two was an even bigger win for Stout, forcing the ten-run rule in the 7th inning to win 16-3. Endreas hit his second grand slam of the afternoon in the 7th to end the game, finishing 1-3 with 4 RBI's.

Stout moves to 11-5 on the year and 6-0 in the WIAC, while the Blugolds fall to 6-8 and 1-3 in conference play. The rivals will run it back Sunday morning for another doubleheader beginning at 11:00 AM at First National Bank of River Falls Field.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags